New Delhi: Global chipmaker Qualcomm Wednesday announced its latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms including Snapdragon Wear 4100+ as well as Wear 4100 for the next-gen smartwatches based on Google Wear OS and Android Open Source Platform (AOSP).

With the Wear 4100 platform, Qualcomm has promised lofty improvements in performance-related aspects as well as improvements in battery efficiency.

“Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms brings richer, enhanced experiences to next-generation connected smartwatches,” Pankaj Kedia, Global Business Head, Smart Wearables Segment, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement.

According to Qualcomm, the new wearables platform boasts of up to 85 percent faster performance and up to 25 percent lesser power consumption, compared to the earlier Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform.

The new chipsets are built on a dramatically smaller process, now 12nm, with modern Cortex-A53 processor cores, and in the case of the 4100+ there is a new low-power coprocessor that can take even more load off of the main processor.

Qualcomm has announced a partnership with two companies to launch the first smartwatches with Snapdragon Wear 4100.

The first wearable will be Mobvoi TicWatch Pro Next Gen, using a Wear 4100+ and running Wear OS.

The next will be the BBK Z6 Ultimate, which is a kid-focused smartwatch, using the Wear 4100 and running custom Android software.