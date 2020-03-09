Sambalpur: The woes of villagers displaced by Talabira coal mines 1 and 2 under Rengali tehsil in Sambalpur district have been mounting following their forced displacement.

According to sources, massive blasting is going on in the area for quarrying purposes. As a result, over 15 houses at Budhiapali village in Khinda panchayat have developed cracks on their walls.

Moreover, the tiled roofs have also been badly damaged as illegal blasting is being conducted during afternoon, most of the days. Blasting sites are located just 200 to 300 metres away from the houses causing severe tremors in the area, locals alleged.

The company had earlier given a commitment to shift households to a safer place, but they have neither been given land nor paid any compensation for their lost houses, the villagers lamented.

In such a situation, the company continues to dismantle existing houses of villagers, without giving them accommodation in proposed colony. Local police and the district administration keep mum in this matter even as illegal blasting continues in nearby areas inhabited by villagers.

Some villagers of Budhiapali namely Rabi Shankar Sahoo, Akrura Pradhan and Sanjay Patra said – we have run from pillar to post appealing to senior officials like revenue divisional commissioner, local tehsildar and superintendent of police in Sambalpur district, but in vain. Police pick us up whenever we lodge a complaint or protest, they added.

On being contacted, company official Suresh Suman said, “Blasting is being conducted at a distance of at least 800 metres from human settlements. Necessary arrangements are underway to settle displaced people permanently.”

