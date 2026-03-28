The news that a clutch of Bihar’s senior babus may soon head to Delhi on Central deputation, in the wake of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s move to the Rajya Sabha, says something important about how power really travels in India: it rarely travels alone. Governments change, leaders shift roles, and officers seek “broader exposure” in the Union government. In reality, this looks more like a familiar administrative migration where trusted babus quietly follow their political anchor to the next theatre of influence.

Nitish Kumar’s transition marks the end of a long state-level innings and the beginning of a likely national role. And if the chatter is even half accurate, he isn’t going to Delhi empty-handed. A few handpicked officers, particularly those who understand his style, instincts, and priorities, are expected to make the journey with him.

There’s a certain logic to it. Governance, especially at higher levels, runs as much on trust as on rules. A politician stepping into a new ecosystem would rather work with officers who “get it” than spend months decoding new ones. Efficiency, continuity, and comfort all rolled into one neat deputation file.

Of course, this blurring of political and administrative mobility raises questions about the neutrality of the civil services. Deputation is meant to be about institutional need, not personal alignment. Yet, time and again, it begins to resemble a parallel patronage pipeline.

For Bihar, this could mean a double churn—new political leadership and a reshuffled bureaucracy. For Delhi, it’s a quiet infusion of a state-specific administrative style into the Union system.

Transfer Raj: the poll shuffle no one trusts fully

Election-time transfers are the Election Commission’s version of a pre-match pitch inspection. They are necessary, earnest, and almost guaranteed to annoy at least one team before the game even begins.

The theory is beautifully tidy. Move out babus who might be a little too comfortable with the ruling establishment, plug in “neutral” replacements, and hopefully create a level playing field. It’s an administrative deodorant, removing any lingering whiff of bias before voters show up.

But, as is often the case, the execution develops a personality of its own. When transfers are selective and surgical, they pass with mild grumbling. When they arrive in bulk, with dozens of officers shifted overnight, it starts to feel less like fine-tuning and more like a bureaucratic musical chairs tournament. Continuity takes a hit, governance wobbles briefly, and everyone pretends this is perfectly normal.

Naturally, politics fills the vacuum. The ECI has ordered large-scale transfers ahead of the state polls in five states, but notably in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala. It insists it is merely enforcing neutrality. The political parties insist that neutrality seems suspiciously selective. Both claims can coexist quite comfortably, which is precisely the problem. In a system driven as much by perception as by procedure, intent is quickly overshadowed by interpretation.

There’s also the small matter of federal pride. States, which ordinarily control their administrative machinery, are suddenly reduced to watching from the sidelines while their officials are rearranged. None of this makes the transfers unnecessary. Far from it. Without them, accusations of partisan administration would be even louder. But scale and opacity have a way of turning a sensible tool into a talking point.

When expertise becomes indispensable

Parameswaran Iyer’s three-month extension at the World Bank looks modest on paper. In reality, it’s another small reminder of a larger truth: some officers don’t just serve the system but become quietly indispensable to it.

Iyer’s career has been anything but linear. A 1981-batch IAS officer who took voluntary retirement in 2009, he could easily have faded into the usual post-retirement advisory circuit. Instead, he built a second innings that keeps looping back into relevance. From the World Bank to leading the Swachh Bharat Mission, then a stint at NITI Aayog, and back again to Washington, his trajectory reads less like a career path and more like a series of strategic recalls.

What explains this staying power?

For one, Iyer sits at a rare intersection: he understands the Indian administrative state but is equally fluent in the language of global institutions. That dual credibility is not easily replaceable. When the Modi government needed someone to drive Swachh Bharat with both bureaucratic discipline and international visibility, Iyer fit. When it needed a steady hand at the World Bank, he fit again.

The extension, then, is less about tenure and more about continuity. Three months may look like a stopgap, but it signals a familiar instinct in Delhi: when in doubt, stick with the known quantity.

To be clear, Iyer’s relevance isn’t confined to one political dispensation. His ability to move across governments and institutions suggests broader acceptability, even adaptability. But under the Modi government, that utility appears to have sharpened into something more consistent: a go-to technocrat for assignments that require both credibility and execution.

Is this unusual? Somewhat. India has no shortage of capable former babus, but very few manage to stay in circulation at this level across roles and years.

In that sense, the extension is almost incidental. The real story is that in a system that often struggles to retain talent meaningfully, Parameswaran Iyer has made himself difficult to replace and, therefore, hard to let go.