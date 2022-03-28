Chennai: Actress Raashi Khanna, who has made a name for herself in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has announced that she has completed shooting for her upcoming Hindi film ‘Yodha’.

Taking to Instagram, Raashi said, “A dream too good to be true, having worked with Dharma Movies who welcomed me with such warmth and love and made the journey of ‘Yodha’ – our labour of love – so special!

“It’s a wrap and here I am with the two main Yodhas who have worked so hard to create something amazing! Missed you Sidharth Malhotra. Thank you for being a wonderful co-star.”

The Hindi action drama features Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna in the lead and has been directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Raashi has some really big projects in the south. She plays the female lead in actor Karthi’s upcoming film ‘Sardar’ and is starring opposite Dhanush in his ‘Thiruchitrambalam’.

In Telugu, she has ‘Thank You’ opposite Naga Chaitanya waiting to hit screens.