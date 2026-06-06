Patna: Political tensions in Bihar have intensified after former Chief Minister Rabri Devi sent back all security personnel deployed at her official residence following the Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary government’s decision to withdraw the Z+ security cover provided to her and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

According to party sources, Rabri Devi, expressing her displeasure over the decision, directed that all security personnel assigned to both her and Lalu Prasad Yadav be withdrawn from their residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna.

Reacting to the development, Shakti Singh Yadav, the Chief Spokesperson of RJD, accused the BJP-led Bihar government of targeting Opposition leaders for political reasons.

He alleged that the withdrawal of the Z+ security cover was intended to humiliate Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav and described the move as an example of the politics of vendetta.

According to Shakti Singh Yadav, Rabri Devi’s decision to send back the security personnel was a mark of protest against the government’s action.

The RJD spokesperson further stated that the party enjoys the support of millions of people in Bihar and suggested that other party leaders who have been provided government security might also consider returning it.

He argued that the party would continue to perform its role as the principal Opposition regardless of official security arrangements and claimed that the government was failing to provide the respect and facilities due to Rabri Devi in her capacity as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council and as former CM.

The development follows the Bihar government’s recent review of security arrangements for several political leaders.

Under the revised assessment, the Z+ security cover for Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi was downgraded, while the Y+ security cover of Tejashwi Yadav was retained.

The security arrangements for Tej Pratap Yadav and other family members were also revised in accordance with the updated security protocols and threat assessments.

Rabri Devi’s decision to return her security personnel is being viewed as a significant political statement amid the ongoing dispute between the ruling alliance and the Opposition over the security review.