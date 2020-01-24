Melbourne: World No. 1 Rafa Nadal showed his humane side during his second round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament here, Thursday. The Spaniard defeated Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 to advance to the third round.

However, social media is not talking about how Nadal played. Instead the users are applauding his heartwarming gesture after he accidentally hit a ballgirl on her head. The kid failed to spot Nadal’s serve and the ball hit her flush on the head. Nadal rushed over to console her and gave her a kiss.

Speaking on the ballkid incident, Nadal said he was scared for her as the ball hit her straight on the head. “For her it was not a good moment, I was so scared for her, the ball was quick and straight on her. I’m very happy she is good. She is brave. Well done,” Nadal said after the match.

The Australian Open’s official Twitter handle posted a video of the heartwarming gesture by Nadal and it immediately went viral.

See link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1220324139296329730

Nadal has so far won the Australian Open title only once and if he wins this time around he will catch up with good friend and adversary Roger Federer who has 20 Grand Slam titles under his belt. Nadal, however, has time and again repeatedly said that he is not playing for records and he is out to enjoy his time out in the sun playing tennis.

