Paris: Top-seeded Rafael Nadal stayed on course for an elusive first title at the Paris Masters tennis tournament here Thursday. Rafael Nadal beat Jordan Thompson 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) to reach the quarterfinals. Nadal has won 86 career titles, including 35 in Masters events. However, but lost his only final at the Bercy Indoor Arena here 13 years ago.

Thompson found his range in the second set, hitting a couple of big winners down the line. He also forced a set point with Nadal serving at 6-5. After a decent second serve, Nadal saved it with a long rally.

“He (Thompson) played well, so I give credit to him. He started to change directions very well with the serve, hitting the right spots,” Nadal said. “Then he’s super fast from the baseline, returning some very difficult balls,” added the Spaniard.

But Thompson threw his racket onto the ground in frustration after losing the next point. Then Nadal’s sharp backhand volley at the net took the set into a tie-breaker.

The unseeded Australian saved one match point with his third ace of the tie-breaker. However, on the next opportunity Nadal pushed his opponent to the back of the court and Thompson’s forehand sank into the net.

Nadal next faces countryman Pablo Carreno Busta. “He’s always improving… this year playing the semifinals again in New York (at the U.S. Open) and quarterfinals in Roland Garros,” Nadal said. “He’s playing great.” Nadal however, holds a 6-0 lead in their meetings, having beaten him twice already this year.

Carreno Busta won 7-5, 6-2 against unseeded Norbert Gombos.

Alexander Zverev needed three hours to beat unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (13-11), 6-7 (4-7), 6-4. He next faces three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, after the Swiss veteran rallied to beat fifth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Earlier, No. 3 Daniil Medvedev overcame a first-set blip where he conceded 11 straight points before rallying to beat 16th-seeded Alex de Minaur 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.