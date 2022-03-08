Sambalpur: A junior student of Burla-based VSSUT was allegedly ragged and beaten up by some seniors in the university hostel here in the district.

The matter came to the fore after some junior students reported the incident to the hostel warden Monday. However, VSSUT vice-chancellor Professor Bansidhar Majhi has quashed the reports.

“There is no chance of ragging in the university. I haven’t received any such complaint,” he said refuting the allegations.

According to sources, a group of seniors from a hostel barged into another hostel late Saturday night and allegedly beat up a junior student. They also snatched his mobile phone and smashed it after deleting all the data.