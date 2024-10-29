New Delhi: Actor Raghava Lawrence’s new Tamil feature film has been titled Kaala Bhairava, the makers announced Tuesday.

The title of the movie, which marks the 25th feature project of Lawrence’s career, was unveiled on the actor’s 48th birthday.

“I’m happy to announce my 25th Film #kaalabairava on my birthday. I need all your blessings #RL25 (sic)” Lawrence posted on Instagram along with a poster.

Kaala Bhairava is dubbed as a pan-India superhero movie and will be directed by Ramesh Varma, known for directing Telugu films Khiladi and Rakshasudu.

“A new SUPERHERO among us emerges. Gear up for an EPIC ACTION ADVENTURE. #RL25 is #KaalaBhairava – The World Within. Happy Birthday @offl_Lawrence. A Pan India Super Hero Film,” Varma posted on X.

Kaala Bhairava will be produced by Koneru Satyanaratana under his A Studios LLP in collaboration with Neeladri Productions and Hawwish Productions.