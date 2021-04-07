New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday batted for COVID-19 vaccine for all, saying every Indian ‘deserves the chance to a safe life’.

The health ministry Tuesday said the vaccine needs to be given to those who need it and not those who want it. The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to all Indians above the age of 45 years.

“It’s ridiculous to debate needs and wants. Every Indian deserves the chance to a safe life,” Gandhi said on Twitter, using the hashtag “#CovidVaccine”.

He later shared a video of a person being beaten up by police in Indore for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms.

“Such type of shameful, inhuman behaviour in the name of enforcing Corona guidelines is unacceptable to the country. Where should the public go when policemen who are supposed to protect people commit such atrocities,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi also lauded the health warriors on World Health Day and shared a picture of his with them on Instagram.

“Our healthcare workers are our warriors in this battle against the pandemic. I salute their commitment, bravery and dedication to protecting their fellow citizens. I also thank their families for their incredible sacrifice to the greater good,” he said.

“As citizens we need to do our part to control this virus the best we can, so mask up & follow all COVID safety protocols,” he also said in his post on World Health Day.

PTI