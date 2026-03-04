New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi marked the festival of Holi with party leaders and workers at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in the national capital Wednesday, conveying a message of unity, harmony and festive cheer.

The celebrations at the AICC office were attended by senior party leaders, office-bearers and supporters, as the premises came alive with colours and greetings. Rahul Gandhi joined the gathering, interacting with workers and extending wishes on the occasion.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings, stating, “Heartfelt Holi greetings to all of you on the festival of colours and love. May the colours of Holi fill all your lives with new hopes, fresh enthusiasm, and countless joys.”

Party leaders present at the event expressed happiness over his participation in the celebrations.

Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told IANS, “Holi is a festival of joy, happiness, and celebration. We are all excited that Rahul Gandhi is here today to celebrate Holi with us.”

Congress MP Mukul Wasnik told IANS, “Rahul Gandhi is one of the most important leaders of our country. Despite holding such a significant position, it means a lot that he joins us and celebrates festivals with all the party workers. Holi is a festival of joy and enthusiasm, and being a part of this celebration together carries great importance.”

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also highlighted the spirit of the festival, saying, “It is a festival of love and brotherhood. We should celebrate it together and spread happiness everywhere.”

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said the party members were enjoying the occasion.

“We are celebrating Holi and enjoying the festivities,” he told IANS.

Holi, among the most widely celebrated festivals in India, symbolises the victory of good over evil and signals the onset of spring. The festival is observed with colours, music and traditional customs, bringing people together in a spirit of camaraderie and celebration.