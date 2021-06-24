Gandhinagar: The statement of Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi was submitted Thursday in the Surat magisterial court in ‘Modi surname’ defamation case filed by the BJP MLA from Surat West, Purnesh Modi. After submission, Rahul Gandhi soon left for Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Surat court Thursday morning to record his further statement in a defamation case filed against him.

Gandhi is defending himself over his ‘Modi surname’ remark, against which Surat West legislator from BJP, Purnesh Modi had filed a complaint in April 2019 under IPC sections 499 and 500.

Rahul Gandhi is defended by the advocate Kirit Panwala.

In 2019, Modi had alleged that Rahul Gandhi had defamed the entire Modi community by saying, “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” Rahul Gandhi had said this while addressing a poll rally in Karnataka in 2019.

A week ago, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Surat A.N. Dave had directed Rahul Gandhi to remain present on June 24 to record his final statement in the case.

IANS