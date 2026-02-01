New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Sunday said the Union Budget for 2026-27 is “blind to India’s real crises”, and highlighted how the youth are without jobs, manufacturing is falling, and farmers are in distress.

“Youth without jobs. Falling manufacturing. Investors pulling out capital. Household savings plummeting. Farmers in distress. Looming global shocks – all ignored,” the Congress leader said.

“A Budget that refuses course correction, blind to India’s real crises,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

Youth without jobs.

Falling manufacturing.

Investors pulling out capital.

Household savings plummeting.

Farmers in distress.

Looming global shocks – all ignored. A Budget that refuses course correction, blind to India’s real crises. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2026

In her speech, Union Finance Minister Sitharaman announced that the target for capex will be raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY27 from Rs 11.2 lakh crore earmarked for the current fiscal year.

She also announced a slew of measures to boost infrastructure in the country, including in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The budget came in the backdrop of global uncertainties, trade frictions and US tariffs and slowdown in exports.

This is the third budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.