New Delhi: Hours after Delhi Police Crime Branch officers visited the office of the Indian Youth Congress, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Friday slammed the government saying the rescuer is always greater than the one who kills.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, “The rescuer is always greater than the one who kills.”

He used the hash tag, I stand with IYC.

His remarks came after some Delhi Police officers arrived at the IYC office to enquire how it has been managing to provide medicines, oxygen cylinders and several other things required by Covid patients.

According to IYC members, officers of the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrived at the IYC office on Raisina Road in Central Delhi around 11 a.m.

Speaking to IANS, IYC President Srinivas B.V. said, “They had come to enquire about how we are helping the people in distress on the basis of a petition filed in the court.”

He said that details were shared with the police.

According to IYC activists, the police asked them from where they were bringing oxygen cylinders, medicines, managing ambulance services and food for the people battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IYC has started #SOSIYC campaign to help the people affected with Covid.

The IYC has set up a war room at its office to deal with the requests it gets through social media to deal with urgent need for oxygen cylinders, medicines, food for families and the homeless and ambulance services to ferry patients.

Earlier, police also asked AAP leader Dilip Pandey how he was managing to help Covid affected families with medicines and oxygen cylinders.

Congress national media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the government for targeting the IYC members who have been providing help to the people amid the brutal Covid wave.