New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID,” the 50-year-old posted on Twitter.

“All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” he wrote.

A number of Congress leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma have tested positive for COVID-9.

Singh is admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

PTI