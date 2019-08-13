Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik lashed out Tuesday at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for putting ‘pre-conditions’ for a visit to the state and alleged he was trying to ‘create unrest’ by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders.

Following remarks by Rahul Gandhi on Twitter that there have been reports of violence in Kashmir, the governor had said Monday he will send him an aircraft to visit the Valley and observe the ground situation.

Rahul Gandhi has put forth many conditions for the visit, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention, Satya Pal Malik said in a statement.

Malik said he had never invited the Congress leader with ‘so many pre-conditions’ and has referred the matter to the local police and administration for further examination.

“Rahul Gandhi is politicising the matter by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders to create further unrest and problems for the common people,” Malik said in the statement.

Rahul accepted Malik’s ‘invitation’ Tuesday to visit the state but said he didn’t need an aircraft and that he and other opposition leaders would visit. The Congress leader in a tweet also urged the governor to allow them the freedom to meet the people and soldiers.

On the Congress leader’s comments on violence in Kashmir, Malik said, “Rahul Gandhi is responding to fake news possibly spread from across the border about the situation in Kashmir, which is peaceful with negligible incidents.

“He (Gandhi) can also check the detailed submissions made by the government in the Supreme Court today (Tuesday) which heard a case on this matter and left it to government.”

