Indore: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Indore Saturday to meet families and patients affected by the recent vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak linked to water contamination in the Bhagirathpura area of the city in Madhya Pradesh.

Several state Congress leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, LoP in the State Assembly Umang Singhar, former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma welcomed Rahul Gandhi at Indore Airport.

After a formal meeting with state Congress leaders and workers at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Rahul Gandhi visited the Bombay Hospital, where nearly a dozen people affected by the contaminated water are admitted.

“Rahul Gandhi will visit Bombay Hospital, and then he will be meeting the families of the victims and offering his condolences to those who lost their loved ones due to the outbreak in Bhagirathpura area,” PCC chief Jitu Patwari said.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who visited the Union Carbide factory site of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy Saturday, said that his government has shifted and disposed of the 337 metric tonnes of toxic waste from the infamous site.

In a targeted attack at LoP Gandhi, Chief Minister Yadav reiterated his accusation, stating that the Bhopal gas tragedy occurred during the Congress government’s rule and thousands of people died. He also reiterated his allegation that the Congress leaders are playing politics with death in Indore.

Friday, addressing an event in Narmadapuram district, Chief Minister Yadav had stated that, “thousands of people died in the Bhopal gas tragedy (December 3, 1984) which occurred during the then Congress government.”

“The then Chief Minister late Arjun Singh had facilitated the departure of Warren Anderson, the CEO of Union Carbide Corporation, under the instructions of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi,” he alleged.