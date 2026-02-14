New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday paid tributes to CRPF personnel who died in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in 2019 and said their courage and devotion to the nation will always be remembered.

My heartfelt tributes to our brave soldiers who were martyred in the audacious terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019. The nation will forever remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice in the defence of Mother India, Gandhi said in a Hindi post on X.

A suicide bomber crashed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel February 14, 2019, killing 40 jawans.

Days later, India launched a retaliatory attack, which came to be known as the Balakot airstrike.

Kharge said the soldiers’ indomitable courage and unflinching devotion to the nation will forever be etched in our collective memory

We pay our deepest homage to the brave martyrs of Bharat Mata, who laid down their lives in Pulwama, the Congress chief posted on X.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the day is a reminder of the sacrifice that soldiers and their families make for the country’s safety.

We reiterate our pledge that we will never let their sacrifice go in vain, and will always strive to eliminate the forces of terror that took their lives, he said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to soldiers who were killed in the attack.

We shall forever remain indebted to our martyrs and their families. The courage, dedication, service and martyrdom of our valiant soldiers are exemplary for all of us, Vadra said in a post in Hindi on X.