Keonjhar: Keonjhar moved a step closer to get a better deal in railway connectivity after the Khurda Road divisional railway manager (DRM) assured that the district could have its own rail coach factory if the district administration provides land free of cost, a report said.

The matter came to the fore after a delegation of the citizens’ forum met the DRM at his office at Khurda Road on his invitation recently.

The invitation follows a past meeting of the delegation with DRM and general manager (GM) during their visit to Keonjhar railway station, March 28.

The delegation comprising Ajay Kumar Sahu, an engineer, and Biraja Mishra, a lawyer, had a threadbare discussion with the DRM regarding the development of railways in the district for over two hours.

The delegation members presented a charter of demands to the DRM for his approval and implementation.

Speaking to the delegation, the DRM said it is not possible fulfill all of the demands but will take care to fulfill them in a timebound manner.

He, however, assured them of an early commissioning of Puri-Barbil intercity trains and take care for plying of Howrah-Keonjhar Janasatabdi after discussing it with his higher-ups and technical experts.

