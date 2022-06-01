Rayagada: Demanding restoration of scheduled halts of six express trains, members of ‘Ambodala Citizen’s Committee’ Tuesday staged a rail roko at Ambodala Railway Station in Rayagada district. Several stoppages of the trains had been cancelled during Covid-induced lockdowns. But even after two years, as the trains are not halting at Ambodala Railway Station the locals resorted to the protest. Residents of many parts of Rayagada, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal districts depend on the station. The protest will continue until their demands are met, said the members of the Ambodala Citizen’s Committee.