New Delhi: An internal investigation has found that anti-social elements may be behind the increasing incidents of fire and smoke inside train coaches, according to railway ministry officials.

A senior railway official Friday said preliminary investigations into recent fire incidents on various trains indicate the involvement of anti-social elements, as well as irresponsible activities by passengers.

“Today, an incident of fire was reported in the toilet of the D-5 coach of train number 17642 Narkhed-Kachiguda Express at Hingoli station. This train operates under the Nanded Division,” the official said.

“Upon receiving information about the incident, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and operational staff took immediate action and quickly controlled the fire with the help of fire extinguishers, thereby averting a major tragedy,” he added.

He said the preliminary probe indicates foul play and possible role of anti-social elements.

Railway ministry officials said in another incident, the cause of the sudden alarm raised by the Fire and Smoke Detection System (FSDS) on train number 18207 Durg-Ajmer Express was found to be burnt pieces of ‘beedi’ (hand-rolled cigarettes) in the toilet of one of the coaches.

“According to the onboard housekeeping staff, burnt beedi pieces were found in the toilet of the M-1 coach,” officials said.

“We have taken these incidents seriously and a thorough investigation is underway. The prompt and swift action of railway personnel ensured the safety of passengers and brought the situation under control quickly,” a senior RPF official said.

He added, “Passengers are requested to remain alert, refrain from smoking in trains, avoid carrying or using inflammable materials, and immediately report any suspicious activity to railway authorities or through 139/Rail Madad.”