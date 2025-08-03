Sundargarh: A railway personnel was killed in an IED blast on a railway track near Odisha-Jharkhand border in Sundargarh district Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Itua Oram, working as a ‘key man’ in the Indian railways, the police said.

Police suspected involvement of Maoists in the blast as Maoist posters were found near the blast site in Sundargarh district.

The blast took place on the railway tracks connecting Karampada and Renjda under the Bimlagarh section. The track got minor damage. However, movement of any passenger train was not affected as it is a loop line, said a spokesperson of the South Eastern Railway.

The Maoists had given a call to observe a martyrs’ week or ‘Shahid Saptah’ from July 28 to August 3. The blast site is under Saranda forest range, a local police officer.

“After getting clearance from the local police, we will carry out the maintenance work,” he said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the demise of the railway personnel in the blast and announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to his family. The financial assistance would be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a post on X.

PTI