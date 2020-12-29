Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that a railway project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will boost the country’s exports by improving connectivity.

“With the implementation of the project, Pakistani seaports will be better connected with land routes and the country’s export goods would be able to reach international markets in a timely manner, helping Pakistan to earn valuable foreign exchange,” Xinhua news agency quoted Khan as saying said in a review meeting on the Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway project here on Monday.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress made so far on the project, the Prime Minister said that the ML-1 project would establish a modern communication infrastructure of international standard and create job opportunities as well as new prospects for Pakistan’s industry.

He added that the project will start a new chapter to the Pakistan-China fraternal relations.

The CPEC is a flagship $62 billion project of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative that aims to connect Asia, Africa and Europe through a vast network of highways, rail lines and sea lanes.

The multi-billion dollar corridor connects the Chinese city of Kashgar with Pakistan’s Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea.

IANS