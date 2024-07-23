Jajpur: Severe dust pollution at Manpur railway siding at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district has reportedly caused over 100 deaths during the last 10 years in the nearby villages. The area is always enveloped with a thick layer of coal and mineral dust. Dust pollution has come to such a pass that it becomes difficult to breathe when one travels on the road nearby.

In the last decade, more than a hundred people have died of respiratory and other related diseases at Gauda Sahi, Suanla and Manpur villages, which are in proximity to the railway siding. It is alleged that hundreds of people in the area are suffering from tuberculosis and jaundice. Tribal women in the villages are the worst sufferers as around 60 of them have untimely lost their husbands and are forced to live a life of helplessness with their children. The sufferings of the children and students of the Anganwadi centre and schools near the railway siding are no less as they bear the brunt of severe dust pollution.

Locals held the consultancy agency in charge of loading and unloading coal and minerals responsible for the development. They said the irresponsible attitude and wrong handling of coal and minerals by the agency has led to severe dust pollution at the railway siding. They alleged that the agency is transporting coal and minerals overlooking the pollution norms. It is apprehended that the death toll in surrounding villages might go further up in future if the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) does not take measures to address the problems.

In this context, the regional officer of the SPCB at Kalinganagar, repeatedly pulled up the railway authorities and had asked them to keep the pollution under check. However, no step has yet been taken to address the concerns. It is alleged that an effluent treatment plant (ETP), sprinklers and equipment to wash the wheels of the coal and mineral laden trains on the railway siding premises are not being put to proper use. As a result, dust of iron ore, coal and gypsum spreads in the air and leads to severe pollution.

Residents of Gauda Sahi, Munda Sahi, Nilapada and Manpur have been demanding to curb the dust pollution from the railway siding but to no avail. A case (34/2020) has also been filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) but nothing has happened so far. Sources said coal is being exported from other countries and transported to various plants in Kalinganagar from this railway siding. Over 200 trucks ply from this railway siding daily for their destinations.

Locals alleged that the connecting road of the railway siding is not sprinkled with water regularly. Pollution is worsened due to the lack of a boundary wall of proper height and the absence of green cover in the area. Meanwhile, the agency ferrying minerals and coal from the siding has denied the charges. When contacted, Pramod Kumar Behera, regional officer of SPCB at Kalinganagar said that his department is conducting a probe at the railway siding in regular intervals and action is taken whenever environmental norms are violated.