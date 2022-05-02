Surat: Defending champions Railways notched up a comfortable 35-run win over Odisha eves in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy here Monday to enter the final. They will meet Maharashtra who beat Baroda by six wickets.

Batting first, Railways posted 159 for two, riding on the twin half centuries by S Meghana (84, 63b, 9×4, 1×6) and Nuzhat Parween (55, 51b, 4×4).

In reply, Odisha could manage 124 for seven in their stipulated 20 overs with opener Madhuri Meheta top-scoring with a 25-ball 35. Defending the total, Railways bowlers Swagatika Rath (2/23) and Tanuja P Kanwer (2/25) snapped two wickets each, while Poonam Yadav (1/20) and Sneh Rana (1/14) took one each.

Earlier in the day, Yastika Bhatia scored a sublime 71 (45b, 10×4, 1×6), but that did not help Baroda as they went down to Maharashtra. The Smriti Mandhana-led Maharashtra restricted Baroda to 121 for seven after opting to field at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium here. Utkarsha Pawar (3/21) starred with the ball for Maharashtra.

Maharashtra coasted to win in 19.1 overs. Opener Shivali Shinde made 44 off 37 balls and Tejal Hasanbis scored 33 off 32 to ensure that their side chase down the target comfortably.