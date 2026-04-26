Rayagada/Bhubaneswar: Amid unrest over mining activities, the Ministry of Railways has approved a dedicated railway line to link the Sijimali and Kutrumali bauxite mines with Tikiri station in Odisha’s Rayagada district.

In a notification issued April 21, the ministry granted “Special Railway Project” status to the proposed broad-gauge line connecting Tikiri station with the two mining sites.

The clearance comes weeks after a violent clash between tribal villagers and police over a 2.98-km road connecting the state highway to the Sijimali bauxite reserve. The confrontation left around 70 people injured, including 58 police personnel, according to reports.

Tribal and Dalit communities in the area have been protesting against road and mining projects, raising concerns over displacement and environmental damage. Notably, the Sijimali hills region lies along the border of Kalahandi and Rayagada districts.

According to the sources, the 49-km project, estimated at Rs 1,151.42 crore, has been under planning since 2021-22. The final land survey report was submitted in March 2022, followed by the detailed project report in July. The Railway Board cleared the project for implementation under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode in November last year. The line currently falls under the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway and is expected to be transferred to the Rayagada Division after it becomes operational.