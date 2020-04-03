New Delhi: The Railways has produced more than 2.8 lakh masks and over 25,000 litres of sanitiser in its production units till April 1, as part of its efforts to augment the government’s efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the national transporter said Friday. The total number of masks produced stand at 2,87,704 masks while 25,806 litres of sanitisers have been distributed in different zones of the railways.

Among its zones, Central Railway took the lead by producing 22,580 masks and 2,693 litres of sanitiser followed by Western Railway with 46,313 masks and 700 litres of sanitiser, North Central Railway made 26,567 masks and 3,100 litres of sanitiser while Eastern Railway manufactured 14,800 masks and 2,620 litres of sanitiser.

Since freight operations are running 24×7 to maintain delivery of essential products and goods supplies, the operation and maintenance staff are working round the clock, to make the masks and sanitiser, the Railways said in a statement.

To ensure safety of the staff and boost their morale it is being ensured that all workplaces must have masks and hand sanitisers which are being made available by the zonal railways, even to the contract labourers.

“Soap, water and washing facilities are being provided at all workplaces. With local innovations, hands-free washing facilities have been provided. Social distancing is being ensured. Awareness in this regard is being regularly spread among all staff like trackmen, locomotive pilots etc,” the statement said.

The railways has also manufactured essential medial equipment and aims to convert around 20,000 coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients. In some places the coaches are already functioning as quarantine wards.

PTI