Hyderabad: Signalling a big relief for lakhs of stranded migrant workers in different parts of the country, a special train carrying 1,200 of them from Telangana left for Hatia in Jharkhand. This came after the Railways Ministry acceded to the request of the Telengana government for facilitating their return.

The first non-stop train left Lingampalli Railway Station here around 4.50am, two days after the Union Home Ministry allowed inter-country movement of stranded migrant labourers, pilgrims and others and states like Telangana, Kerala, Punjab, Bihar and Punjab sought such specials.

The migrant workers from neighbouring Sangareddy district, about 50 km from here, were brought to the city in buses. They were allowed to board the 24-coach train, the first passenger train to run in the country since the national lockdown to check coronavirus came into force March 25, officials here said.

However, they did not divulge any further details about the operation which was apparently carried out in a hush-hush manner and caught many by surprise.

No formal announcement was made by the government on the operation of the train while district officials were not reachable despite repeated attempts.

Some of the workers who boarded the special service were working at IIT, Hyderabad, located in Sangareddy, which witnessed protests by construction labourers, allegedly denied payment.

Telangana government officials said due protocols for the safe journey of the workers have been followed.

A spokesperson for the South Central Railway which is running the train service said all passengers were thermal screened at the station. They were told wearing of masks is mandatory. On board food arrangements has been made as the train will have no halts.

The official said that as part of social distancing measures, it has allowed only 54 passengers per coach as against the capacity 72. In coupes, six passengers have been allowed instead of eight, the spokesperson said.

The train will reach Hatia at 11.00pm pm Friday night and the migrants are expected to be taken to quarantine facilities.

PTI