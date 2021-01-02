Baripada: Body of a Railways staff was found under mysterious circumstances at Baripada Railway Station in Mayurbhanj district Saturday.

The body has been identified as that of Bhagaban Mohanty, a resident of Padhuan panchayat under Basudevpur Block in Bhadrak district. Mohanty worked as a gatekeeper at Baripada Railway Station.

Some Railways staff first spotted the body and immediately informed the GRP. Later, GRP personnel recovered the body.

Then it was found that the body had stabbing injuries, leading to the GRP believing that Mohanty had been murdered Friday night.

According to a source, a Railways staff had had a drinking session with Mohanty January 1 night. Saturday morning his body was recovered from the railway station.

While the exact motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, the GRP have launched a detailed probe into the case.

