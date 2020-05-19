New Delhi: The Railways will finally resume services June 1, but in a restricted manner. However, it will certainly provide huge relief to people, especially in the country’s small towns and cities. The Railways will run 200 special passenger trains from June 1, the national transporter said Tuesday.

Non-AC coaches

These trains will have non-air conditioned second class coaches and will run daily. They will be plied in addition to the Shramik Special and the air-conditioned special trains which are currently being operated on the Rajdhani routes connecting 15 major cities to Delhi.

Tickets available online

All categories of passengers will be allowed to book tickets which will be available online.

“Indian Railways will run 200 non-AC trains daily as per the time table from June 1, whose online booking will start soon,” tweeted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. While the railways is yet to state which routes these trains will run on, officials said they could cater to the smaller towns and cities.

Earlier, the railways had cancelled all its regular passenger services till June 30.

Helpful for migrants

The Railways said the move to start these 200 trains would also be helpful for migrants. They can avail these trains if they are unable to board the ‘Shramik Special’ trains.

“Efforts will be made such that they (migrants) will be able to board trains from Railway Station Head on the mainline. Then they can reach their homes easily from the existing location,” the Railways said.

The Railways also said it has asked the state governments to identify and locate migrants who are walking on roads. They will be then transported to the nearest main line station after registering them the nearest district headquarters.

PTI