Thiruvananthapuram: After a brief respite, rains lashed several parts of Kerala Wednesday under the influence of the ‘vigorous’ South West Monsoon as the death toll in its second spell rose to 102 with 37 people missing.

Rains, which abated Monday, battered various parts since late Tuesday night with the Met office in its latest update forecasting more showers, including heavy rains in isolated places, in the next few days and warning fishermen not to venture into sea.

Chalakudy in Thrissur received 17 cm rains on Wednesday, followed by Peermade in Idukki (15cm), Cherthala in Alappuzha (13cm), Agathi (Lakshadweep) and Enamackel, Thrissur (12 each), the Met department said.

A government update at 5.00pm said a total of102 people lost their lives across the state in floods and landslides, triggered by the second spell of monsoon, since August 8.

Though people have started shifting to their homes in many places, there are still 1,89,649 sheltered in 1,119 relief camps.

A red alert (extremely heavy rains) had been issued for three northern districts of Malappuram, Kannur and Kozhikode, which bore the brunt of the flood fury and landslides last week, and central district Pathanamthitta was put on high vigil due to torrential rains since Tuesday night.

The state government announced a package of flood compensation with an immediate financial aid of up to Rs 10,000 each to all calamity-hit families, who had suffered loss in the flash floods and unprecedented landslides triggered in the second spell of monsoon.

After chairing a cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a total of Rs 4,00,000 compensation would be given to those whose houses had been fully damaged or had become inhabitable and Rs 10 lakh to those who had lost their house as well as land.

PTI