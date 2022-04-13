Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday predicted rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning across Odisha for the next five days.

Districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul and Dhenkanal may receive light to moderate rain or thunderstorm at one or two places.

Besides, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore during the same period.

On April 13, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

On April 14, similar weather conditions are likely at a few places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada and one or two places over the rest of the districts.

Besides, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Rayagada.

On April 15, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at a few places over Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and at one or two places over coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Puri, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj during the same period.

On April 16, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm may occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kalahandi.

Thunderstorm with lightning may occur at one or two places over he districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, and Mayurbhanj.

PNN