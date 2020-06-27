Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate rains or thundershowers are very likely to occur in most parts of Odisha till June 30, the afternoon bulletin of Bhubaneswar based regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday.

IMD has issued Yellow Warning (heavy rainfall, be prepared) for North Coastal Odisha, Sonepur, Boudh, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Khurda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal till 8:30am Sunday – June 27.

For June 28, IMD has issued Yellow Warning for Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj. Besides, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal, it said.

For June 29 till 8:30am June 30, Yellow Warning has been issued for North Interior Odisha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara Bhadrak and Balasore.

Further, the agency predicts Light to moderate rains or thundershowers at a few places over the districts of North Odisha, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Boudh, and Khurda and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha over the next three days.