Sundargarh: The implementation of roof-top rainwater harvesting project has helped in increasing the groundwater level as well as in providing livelihood to the migrants returning to the district following the Covid-induced lockdowns and shutdowns in their workplace outside the state, a report said.

The district administration is implementing the roof-top rainwater harvesting project in all 17 blocks on a priority basis with the funds available from the district mineral foundation (DMF). Voluntary outfits have been assigned the responsibility to implement the project at the field level with the involvement of local residents. Migrants who have returned to the state due to Covid-19 pandemic are being provided with livelihood by engaging them in these projects.

The promptitude shown by the district administration has helped in making 651 projects functional by May this year while work is underway on 385 projects.

Reports said that the district administration plans to include all government offices, government staff quarters, hospitals, schools, colleges and hostel buildings in the project. A draft plan has been prepared for the project wherein a pipe will be linked to the ground from the roof-top wherever the project is being implemented.

Experts said that climate change has led to erratic monsoon in the state and whatever rain is received flows into the rivers and seas due to lack of conservation. This has led to water crisis and the roof-top rainwater harvesting can go long way in raising the groundwater level in the state.

The rainwater will flow through these pipes and fall into a pit constructed in the ground thereby seeping into the soil and help in increase groundwater level in the district. This will ultimately help in more water flow to the wells, ponds, tube wells and bore wells situated close to the pit.

This will help in removing the water scarcity for daily use among the people. In addition, it will also help in removing the water scarcity during summer season in remote and tribal dominated block like Sundargarh district, Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said.

The district administration has also fixed the criteria for construction of the pits. A single pit is constructed near the buildings whose roofs are about 1,500 sq. ft. or less, while two pits are constructed where the roofs are more than 1,500 sq. ft.

A villager, Hemant Pradhan, of Barangakachhar village under Bargaon block said that he had migrated outside the state due to lack of enough livelihood options in the district but returned home after he lost his job due to Covid-19 pandemic. He, however, got a new lease of life after he received engagement in the roof-top rainwater harvesting project. This has helped him earning a livelihood for his family, he added.

PNN