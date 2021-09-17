Jaipur: The Rajasthan Intelligence and Military Intelligence have arrested an operator of the Indane Gas Agency on charges of spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), officials said Friday.

The accused Sandeep Kumar (30) is a resident of the Narhad village in Jhunjhunu district.

Director General of Police, Intelligence Umesh Mishra said that a Pakistani Officer reportedly contacted the accused Sandeep Kumar through WhatsApp chat, voice call and video call and sought photographs and sensitive confidential information of the Army Camp at Narhad, for which a huge amount was exchanged.

The State Intelligence and Military Intelligence Southern Command took joint action after monitoring the activities of the accused and September 12, Narhad-based Indane Gas Agency Director Sandeep Kumar was taken into custody and brought to the Joint Interrogation Center Jaipur for questioning.

DG Mishra said that in July 2021, the Pak Officer had called on the mobile of the accused, seeking photographs and sensitive confidential information of Army Camp Narhad.

Lured by the money offer, the accused shared the information and got the money after sharing his bank account details through WhatsApp chat.

On the confirmation of the above facts in the actual investigation of the accused’s phone, a case has been registered against him under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and he has been arrested.

During the investigation, it was found that some amount was also transferred in his account. The accused has failed to furnish details of the whereabouts of this transaction.

IANS