Mumbai: Legendary Indian filmmaker Raj Kapoor was born 14 December 1924.

Raj left no stone unturned in shaping the career of his three sons, but did you know that there was a rift between him and his younger son Rajiv Kapoor over a film?

According to Madhu Jain’s book ‘The Kapoors’, Raj launched his youngest son Rajiv with the film Ram Teri Ganga Maili. The film was a hit but actress Mandakini benefited more than Rajiv.

After this film, there was a conflict between the father-son duo. Rajiv did not get much benefit from the film that was immensely successful all across the country. Mandakini on the other hand became a star overnight.

Rajiv believed that Raj was responsible for this. He wanted his father to make another film after Ram Teri Ganga Maili and project him in a more powerful role.

Raj did not do so and instead hired Rajiv as an assistant director in his films. He would get him to do all the work of the unit that a spotboy or an assistant does.

Rajiv appeared in films like Lover Boy and Angaarey Zalzala.

It is said that Rajiv never expressed his frustration in front of Raj but kept away from his funeral.

