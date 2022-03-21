Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli has cleared the air on the big debate on his upcoming movie with Mahesh Babu.

As it is being rumoured that Rajamouli’s movie with Mahesh will have another star hero, the RRR director that there is no truth in the gossip.

There was gossip about another star actor joining the Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli venture, which was turned down by the director himself.

Rajamouli, who was quizzed about the same during a media interactive session, said, “Maybe because my recent projects – Baahubali, Baahubali 2, and now RRR are all multi-starters, this assumption has come out. But, Mahesh Babu’s movie is going to be a solo one”.

It is also reported that Rajamouli has planned to wrap up the shooting of this yet-to-begin movie in less than a year, despite its grandeur.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, who awaits the release of his Sarkaru Vaari Paata, will wrap up a movie, which is to be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.