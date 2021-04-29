Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday has tested positive for coronavirus, however, he is asymptomatic and is working under isolation.

In a tweet on Thursday, Gehlot said, “After undergoing the Covid-19 test, I have been tested positive today. However, there are no symptoms and I am fine. As per the Covid protocols, I will continue to work under isolation.”

कोविड टेस्ट करवाने पर आज मेरी रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। मुझे किसी तरह के लक्षण नहीं हैं और मैं ठीक महसूस कर रहा हूं। कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए मैं आइसोलेशन में रहकर ही कार्य जारी रखूंगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2021

On wednesday, he tweeted that his wife had also tested positive for coronavirus and she too was asymptomatic. Gehlot, as a precautionary measure, isolated himself soon and held meetings with health officials and others while being under isolation.