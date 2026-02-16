Jaipur: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan Monday expressed distress over the devastating fire at a chemical manufacturing unit in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi that claimed seven lives earlier in the day.

According to the authorities, two others were feared trapped inside the premises.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,” VP Radhakrishnan said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the incident.

“The fire mishap in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, is tragic and deeply saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office quoted him as saying.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also took to social media and said, “The news of the loss of lives due to a fire in a factory in the Khushkheda Industrial Area of Bhiwadi is extremely heartbreaking. The district administration has been directed to carry out relief and rescue operations. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and wish for the swift recovery of the injured.”

Authorities confirmed that approximately 25 workers were present at the time of the incident. The fire broke out at around 9.30 a.m. at plot number G-1-118 B in the Khuskheda Karauli Industrial Area.

According to initial reports, the blaze erupted suddenly inside a private industrial unit and spread rapidly, engulfing large sections of the factory within minutes.

The RIICO Fire Brigade received information from the police control room at approximately 9.22 a.m., prompting an immediate emergency response.

Fire tenders from the Khuskheda and Bhiwadi fire stations were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly one and a half hours before bringing the fire under control.

Additional District Magistrate Sumita Mishra stated that the incident first came to light during routine police patrolling in the area. Rescue operations were launched immediately upon confirmation of the fire. Police, fire brigade personnel, medical teams, and administrative officials swiftly reached the site and cordoned off the area to facilitate relief efforts.

The intensity of the blaze was severe, with several bodies recovered in a charred condition. Injured workers were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the fire. Tijara Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivraj Singh is overseeing the preliminary investigation at the scene. Senior district officials, including the Superintendent of Police and the ADM, are conducting a detailed review of the situation.

The district administration has announced a magisterial inquiry to determine the cause of the fire and assess any lapses in safety protocols.

The tragic incident has left the industrial area in shock and raised serious concerns regarding workplace safety standards.