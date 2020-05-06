Jaipur: The Rajasthan government said Wednesday that plasma therapy will be used for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients.

Encouraging results

This decision was taken after encouraging results from the plasma therapy. The state authorities had conducted a trial of the therapy on two patients admitted to Swai Man Singh Hospital here. Antibodies from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient are used for the treatment of those in a critical condition.

“Successful trial of the plasma therapy has been conducted on two patients in SMS hospital. After positive results, we are now formally beginning its use for critical patients,” said Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

Permissions granted

Dr Sudhir Bhandari, Principal of SMS Medical College, said ICMR has given nod for clinical trials of plasma therapy. He said Drug Controller General of India has said plasma therapy can be used in therapeutic treatment.

“We got the permissions Monday after which we started a clinical trial of the plasma therapy on the two patients. They started showing good results. Their fever and breathlessness disappeared. Their blood reports tested normal,” Dr Bhandari said.

“After a successful result of the trials on two patients, we have started using it for others. The COVID plasma therapy is one of the effective methods of containing the coronavirus complications,” the doctor added.

No side effects

Dr Bhandari asserted that there is no side effect of plasma therapy. It can used for patients with mild to severe complications. “Along with standard protocol of treatment, when a patient is given this therapy, it has a documented advantage,” said Dr Bhandari.

The doctor informed there are three patients at SMS hospital whose condition is on the border line. So plasma therapy will be used as a treatment procedure for them.

