Lucknow: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to field against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here Saturday.

Both LSG and RR have retained the same playing XIs from their respective previous matches.

Placed at the top of the table with 14 points in bag, RR will look to continue with their surge and consolidate their position.

On the other hand, fourth-placed LSG have a chance to move up to the second position, provided they stop RR’s juggernaut, which has witnessed the Sanju Samson-led side winning seven out of their eight matches so far.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

