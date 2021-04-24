Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 133 for nine in their Indian Premier League match, here Saturday.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored for KKR with his 36-run knock while South African all-rounder Chris Morris (4/23) took four wickets for the Royals.

Both the teams have lost three matches each out of the four they have played.

Brief Scores:

Kolklata Knight Riders:

Nitish Rana c S Samson b C Sakaria 22

Shubhman Gill run out 11

Rahul Tripathi c R Parag b M Rahman 36

Sunil Narine c Y Jaiswal b J Unadkat 6

Eoin Morgan run out 0

Dinesh Karthik c C Sakaria b C Morris 25

Andre Russell c D Miller b C Morris 9

Pat Cummins c R Parag b C Morris 10

Shivam Mavi b C Morris 5

Prasidh Krishna not out 0

Extras: (B-2, LB-1, NB-1, WD-5) 9

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 133

Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-45, 3-54, 4-61, 5-94, 6-117, 7-118, 8-133, 9-133.

Bowling: Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-25-1, Chetan Sakariya 4-0-31-1, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-22-1, Chris Morris 4-0-23-4, Rahul Tewtiya 3-0-24-0, Shivam Dube 1-0-5-0.

PTI