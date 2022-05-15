Mumbai: Some attacking stroke play by Rajasthan Royals (RR) batters coupled with a disciplined bowling show, helped them beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 24 runs in their IPL game at the Brabourne Stadium here Sunday.

Electing to bat after winning the toss RR posted 178 for the loss of six wickets riding on good knocks by Yashasvi Jaiswal (41, 29b, 6×4, 1×6), Devdutt Padikkal (39, 18b, 5×4, 2×6) and skipper Sanju Samson (32, 24b, 6×4). Then they bowled with a tight leash to restrict LSG to. Trent Boult (2/18), Prasidh Krishan (2/32) and Obed McCoy (2/35) picked up wickets at regular intervals to stifle the efforts of the LSG batters. LSG could only score 154 eight and they fell short even though the loss probably wouldn’t hurt their chances for a play-off berth.

Except for Deepak Hooda (59, 39b, 5×4, 2×6) none of the other LSG batters could pose problems to the RR bowlers. Krunal Pandya (25) and Marcus Stoinis (27, 17b, 1×4, 2×6) did try their best to bring back LSG into the game, but that was not enough. The decision to send Stoinis lower down the order at No.6 continues to baffle many. Keeping in mind his hitting prowess, he could come higher up the order and get more deliveries to play.

Earlier, the quick dismissal of the in-form Jos Buttler did not bother RR much as their other top-order batters took the attack to the opposition. Ravi Bishnoi (2/31) was the most successful bowler for LSG.

Buttler’s early dismissal brought Samson into the middle and he and Jaiswal put on 64 runs for the second wicket to steady the ship. Jaiswal was severe on anything shot while Samson played some fluent drives. Jaiswal, who was dropped once made full use of the reprieve, to score 21 runs off a Dushmantha Chameera over.

After Samson’s dismissal, Padikkal came and launched a scathing attack, hitting Stoinis for 14 runs in five deliveries. He then hit Pandya for a six also.

Briefs scores: Rajasthan Royals 178 for 6 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 41, Devdutt Padikkal 39, Sanju Samson 32) beat Lucknow Super Giants 154 for 8 (Deepak Hooda 59, Trent Boult 2/18, Prasidh Krishna 2/31) by 24 runs.