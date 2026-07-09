Jaipur: In a rare medical case, a woman in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district gave birth to quadruplets — three daughters and a son, at the Hira Kunwar Ba Women’s Hospital. The babies were delivered through a Caesarean section and are currently under intensive medical care as they were born prematurely.

Jyoti Kashyap, wife of Arun Kashyap and a resident of Bhoi Mohalla in Jhalawar city, delivered four babies at around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. The unusual birth drew attention across the hospital, with doctors describing it as an extremely rare occurrence.

According to the hospital administration, all four babies were born at around 29 weeks of gestation and have been admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) due to their premature birth and low birth weight.

Paediatrician Dr Naresh Meena said the infants have underdeveloped lungs and require specialised medical care and respiratory support.

Three of the babies weigh approximately 1.1 kg each, while the fourth baby girl weighs around 1.2 kg. A healthy full-term newborn generally weighs 2.5 kg or more, making close monitoring essential in this case.

Doctors at the hospital said the newborns are being continuously monitored by a team of specialists, including resident doctors Dr Vishal Nagar and Dr Vijay Bakoliya.

Dr Vishal Nagar described the delivery as an exceptionally rare event.

“Quadruplet pregnancies are uncommon and occur only in a very small number of cases. This is the first time in my medical career that I have witnessed the birth of four babies in a single delivery,” he said.

This is Jyoti Kashyap’s second pregnancy. The couple already has a four-year-old daughter.

Hospital authorities said the mother is in stable condition and has been shifted to the gynaecology ward, while the newborns continue to receive intensive medical care in the NICU.

Doctors remain optimistic but said the babies will require close observation over the coming days because of their premature birth and low birth weight.