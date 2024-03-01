Mumbai: Rajinikanth’s pictures of flying in economy class have been doing the rounds on social media, however, actor Jiiva Friday shared a video of his conversation with the superstar, while traveling in the shuttle with him.

Jiiva, who seemed to have a fanboy moment meeting Rajinikanth, took to Instagram, where the two were seen having a conversation.

In the clip, Rajinikanth was seen standing in the shuttle, dressed in casual wear, while Jiiva was standing next to him.

Jiiva captioned the video: “Flying high with superstar Rajinikanth and the Chennai Rhinos team! #legendaryencounter #flightwithicons #CCL #ChennaiRhinos #ActorLife #Cricketfever #CelebrityCricketLeague.”

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial Lal Salaam .

The actor is currently shooting for Vettaiyan.

Jiiva, whose latest offering was Yatra 2, will next be seen in Methavi.