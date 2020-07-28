Today is the birthday of south superstar and National award winning actor Dhanush whose real name happens to be Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthoori Raja. He is the son-in-law of veteran superstar Rajinikanth. Born 28 July 1983 in Tamil Nadu, his father’s name is Kasturi Raja. Dhanush started his acting career with his father-directed film Thulluvadho Ilamai. Let’s know some interesting things related to Dhanush’s birth ….

Dhanush is popular in South cinema, he is also known as Kundan, in Hindi cinema courtesy the name of his character in the Hindi film Raanjhanaa. Dhanush charges approx 7 to 10 crores for a film. Apart from this, he also earns a lot from other endorsements. In 2011, Dhanush received the National Award for Best Actor for the film Aadukalam.

Dhanush never wanted to become an actor. He wanted to be a chef. For this, he also thought of taking a course in hotel management. He says, “My father Kasturi Raja was the director, whenever an actor came home, I used to lock myself in the room. Later, at the behest of father and brother, I tried my hand at films”.

Dhanush married Aishwarya Rajinikanth in 2004. Aishwarya and Dhanush met during a show. Dhanush’s sister was a good friend of Aishwarya. When the news of the affair began to appear in the media after their meeting, their families thought about it and then announced the marriage.

Dhanush married Aishwarya when he was 21 and Aishwarya was 23 years old. Both are parents to two children. Dhanush’s stardom is exactly like his father-in-law’s Rajinikanth, humble and hard-earned.