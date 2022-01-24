Mumbai: The teaser poster of the upcoming film ‘Badhaai Do’ featuring actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar was unveiled Monday.

The teaser poster features Rajkummar in a cop uniform as a groom and Bhumi in a PT teacher attire as a bride who are shown stopping each other from revealing some secret.

The actress is seen in a bride avtar, it’s her veil that catches the eye and Rajkummar’s ‘sehra’ garners attention too; they have the colours of the rainbow, which is mostly used for the LGBTQ community.

The teaser poster certainly creates an element of curiosity around the subject of this family entertainer, and the trailer will be launched on Tuesday.

Bhumi shared the poster on Instagram and wrote: “Arre yaar, ab toh ye secret kal out ho jayega ! Kyuki kal aa raha hai hamara trailer aur hum aa rahe hai theatres main. Hey bhagwan, I am very excited.”

While Rajkummar said: “Kal aa raha hai hamara trailer. Kal Badhaai dena vaise aaj bhi dena chaho toh de sakte ho. #BadhaaiDoInCinemas Can’t keep it a secret anymore, Badhaai Do trailer out Tomorrow! #BadhaaiDoInCinemas.”

The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, is one of the most eagerly awaited family entertainers releasing this year in cinemas.

Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, the family entertainer also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring seasoned actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles taking the narrative ahead.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.