Mumbai: On former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s 54th birthday on Wednesday, National Award-winning actor dropped the first look of the cricketer’s upcoming biopic DADA: The Sourav Ganguly Story, which will hit the screens May 14 next year.

Wishing Ganguly a happy birthday, Rajkummar dropped the poster, where the actor is seen portraying former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

He is standing shirtless on the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground balcony, recreating Ganguly’s legendary 2002 NatWest Trophy celebration. Behind him is a large Indian tricolour.

The film’s title, “DADA,”is written on the poster in blue letters, with the subtitle The Sourav Ganguly Story mentioned across it. The text overlay also had a tagline, which read: “He Didn’t Just Play The Game, He Changed It.

For the caption, the cricketer wrote: “Happy Birthday our dearest Dada. @souravganguly #Dada #DadaTheSouravGangulyStory.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Ganguly-led Team India chased down 325 to win the NatWest tri-series final at Lord’s against England in 2002. England had batted first. Their performance set a formidable target of 325 runs. India had won by 2 wickets and 3 balls remaining.

At that time, Ganguly had said: “I never believed we could win.”

The Sourav Ganguly biographical film, titled Dada-The Sourav Ganguly Story, is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films and features Tanya Maniktala as Dona Ganguly.

Ganguly is popularly called the Maharaja of Indian Cricket. As captain, he led Indian national team to win the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy and reach the final of the 2003 Cricket World Cup, the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2004 Asia Cup.

In his ODI career, Ganguly scored 11,363 runs, which stands at ninth position in the world for most runs scored in ODI matches. He announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008 and from all forms of cricket in 2012. Ganguly was awarded the fourth-highest Indian civilian award, Padma Shri in 2004.