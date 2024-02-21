Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to undertake a one-day visit to Odisha on Thursday during which he will address two public meetings and a workers’ meet, official sources said.

Singh’s trip is part of senior BJP leaders’ visit to various Lok Sabha constituencies ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly polls.

“The defence minister will meet party functionaries in Nabarangpur Lok Sabha segment and address two meetings in Berhampur and Baripada,” Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said.

According to sources, the defence minister is scheduled to arrive at Nabarangpur from neighbouring Chhattisgarh around 11.40 am on Thursday and will attend workers’ conferences in Nabarangpur and Berhampur to review the preparedness of the party for the upcoming polls.

During his visit to Berhampur, Singh will also meet retired army officials and jawans and later interact with party office bearers.

Singh will also address a public meeting at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district around 4 pm, they said.

On February 13, senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

