New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered prayers at the Subramanya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur, Tamil Nadu, Monday. Reflecting on his visit, Rajnath Singh stated that he felt “blessed to experience the divine energy” of the ancient temple.

Rajnath Singh took to social media ‘X’ and said, “Prayed at the sacred Sri Subramanya Swami temple in Tiruchendur (Tamil Nadu). Feeling blessed to experience the divine energy of this Temple.”

Subramanya Swami temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Murugan (Son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati).

It is located in Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi District, Tamil Nadu. It is one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan and is the only one along the seashore. The other five temples are situated on mountains. The temple faces the Bay of Bengal and is washed by the sea waves from the Gulf of Mannar.

Earlier April 19, Rajnath Singh had reiterated the Union government’s resolve to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies despite a bill over the quota getting defeated in Lok Sabha a few days ago.

Addressing an election rally in Tamil Nadu, the Defence Minister said the 33 per cent women’s reservation bill was not allowed to be passed in Parliament by the DMK, Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Communist parties.

“I want to assure you, on behalf of the government and on the basis of the pledge taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that we will provide the women’s quota at the very first opportunity we get in Parliament,” Rajnath Singh said in Vasudevanallur Assembly constituency.

The Defence Minister has joined other BJP star campaigners to boost the party’s pitch in the Assembly election in the state April 23.

Rajnath Singh is spearheading the NDA’s campaign in southern Tamil Nadu.

The Defence Minister had a hectic schedule on Sunday, which was packed with addresses in the Radhapuram constituency of Tirunelveli district, Puliyangudi in Tenkasi district and a roadshow at Panagudi, located about 400 metres from the main venue.

The NDA’s campaign has already seen high-profile appearances by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who have canvassed support for alliance candidates in recent days.